Tom Petty made music like it really mattered to him

Petty was an astutely understated songwriter, polishing phrases to gleaming nuggets that integrated perfectly with melodies and rhythms. His nasal voice carried the implicit sneer of a rebel rocker but his songs were full of empathy and compassion.

There are so many great ones. Breakdown, American Girl, I Need To Know, Listen To Her Heart, Refugee, Here Comes My Girl, Don't Do Me Like That, Even The Losers, Don't Come Around Here No More, Love Is A long Hard Road, Free Fallin', Yer So Bad, I Won't Back Down, Into The Great Wide Open, Surrender. His last album, Hypnotic Eye in 2014, was number one in the US.

His band The Heartbreakers were fantastic live, with a sleek energy and killer musicianship, never flashy or showy but perfectly balanced and elegantly nuanced. They were together, in various incarnations, for more than 40 years, and it showed in the way they could lock in and really groove.

"We're a badass little guitar band and that's all I ever wanted," he said.

Much in demand by other musicians, Petty and his band could often be seen performing with legendary figures including Willie Nelson to Johnny Cash, old rock and rollers such as Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis, contemporaries such as Bruce Springsteen and members of the Beatles and the Stones. He told me once that he was amazed to have become friends with almost everyone he had ever admired.

