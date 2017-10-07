Ishiguro's Nobel prize brings autumn for Murakami fans

In Japan, there's a word to express the autumnal turning of the leaves - koya. But, as social media user Meganekko Keiba joked on Twitter, there's another tradition that marks the passage of the seasons: "When Haruki Murakami loses out on the Nobel literature prize and Harukists around the country all fall to their knees in disappointment, I feel autumn has come."