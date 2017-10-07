It's like Hollywood for DJs: Da Kruk on playing Ibiza with Black Coffee

Kutloano 'Da Kruk' Nhlapo, winner of a DJ search competition, is thrilled to find himself at the thumping heart of the world dance scene

Kutloano 'Da Kruk' Nhlapo, winner of a DJ search competition, is thrilled to find himself at the thumping heart of the world dance scene