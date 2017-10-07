It's official: the meaning of life has been commodified
Born out of Google, the O Summit teaches that there's a methodical way to find your life's purpose - oh, and that you'll find it at work, says Paula Andropolous
08 October 2017 - 00:00
Born out of Google, the O Summit teaches that there's a methodical way to find your life's purpose - oh, and that you'll find it at work, says Paula Andropolous
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE