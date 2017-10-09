Bad news is best delivered straight up, say study

If you have to be the bearer of bad news, new research suggests it's better to get it over with rather than draw it out in an effort to soften the blow.

Carried out by linguistics professor Alan Manning from Brigham Young University and the University of South Alabama's Nicole Amare, together the pair recruited 145 participants to see what was the preferred way of delivering bad news.

For the research the pair gave the participants a range of bad-news scenarios.

With each scenario, the participants were given two potential ways of delivering the news.

Participants were asked to rank how clear, considerate, direct, efficient, honest, specific and reasonable they perceived each delivery to be, and rank which of those characteristics they valued most.

The results showed that the majority of the participants valued clarity and directness over the other characteristics, with many preferring the direct approach rather than a buffer to ease them into the bad news.