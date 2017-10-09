Wow! These Google earphones help you speak another language instantly

The translation software allows users to both listen to and speak in foreign languages using their smartphone. For listening services, holding down the earbud will translate another language into the user's chosen language.

They can also use the Google Assistant to speak other languages using the Google Translate app. By pressing the earbud and saying "let me speak Italian", users will be able to talk in English and their smartphone speakers will automatically translate into Italian.

The Google Assistant and Earbuds will initially support 40 languages and starts at about R3,000 with a release date on November 22.

WATCH a demo Google Pixel Buds being used to translate Japanese to English