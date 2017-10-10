New 'Star Wars' trailer: a hint at Leia's fate?

Lucasfilm debuted its highly anticipated second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Monday, hinting at dark times ahead for the Resistance and possibly even the end of Leia.

The footage from the eighth installment in the blockbuster space opera, due for release on December 15, dropped during ESPN's Monday Night Football halftime show.

The 154-second clip follows a trailer released in April which teased Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) teaching Rey the ways of the Force.

This time around more plot was unveiled, with Luke telling Rey (Daisy Ridley) he'd only seen power like hers once before - and while it didn't scare him enough then, it does now.

Fans speculated on social media that he could be talking about his nephew and Rey's nemesis Kylo Ren, who is seen in a TIE fighter with his mother General Leia Organa in his sights, his eyes welling up as he prepares to open fire.

Carrie Fisher - who has played the character since she was known simply as Princess Leia in the original 1977-83 trilogy - died in December, having already wrapped her scenes for "The Last Jedi."