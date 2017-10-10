Now's your chance to see some of SA's most controversial artworks

Ayanda Mabulu is no stranger to controversy. The self-taught artist from the Eastern Cape has, over the years, been the subject of vitriol, outrage and death threats thanks to his depictions of the ruling elite of South Africa in less than flattering paintings.

These have dealt with Marikana, the Guptas and, most recently, the sodomising of Nelson Mandela's legacy by President Jacob Zuma.

That painting, which shows Zuma with Mandela on his lap, was too much for many viewers when it was leaked online in April.

Now it will hang for the first time as part of a dual show at Kalashnikovv Gallery in Braamfontein in conjunction with work by fellow, though less obvious, provocateur Vusi Beauchamp.

The version that will show at the gallery has the most outrageous part of the painting censored. It's an intervention agreed to by the artist, intended as a commentary on censorship and the threats it poses to the freedom of expression of artists unwilling to pander to the comfort of what they believe is the predominantly white-controlled art scene.

This art community, they feel, is complicit in the toning down of images which the artists believe comment on issues confronting black artists working in South Africa today.

Beauchamp, who was born in Mamelodi and studied at the Tshwane University of Technology and Graphic Design, is, like Mabulu, committed to exposing hypocrisies. Whereas his partner in crime's work is, he says, "much more in your face, it seems like I'm trying to play it safe ... but it's not safe at all".