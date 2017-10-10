Lifestyle

Report Back: Durban's Intellectual Property exhibit was a hit

10 October 2017 - 10:48 By SHELLEY SEID
Ntobe Zama and Mpume Ndaba at Durban's Intellectual Property exhibition.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

If there was any doubt that Durban has a thriving arts and craft scene, then Thursday night's opening of the Intellectual Property exhibition put paid to it.

The rain fell but the crowd came to The Plant, the open, barn-like space on the trendy Station Drive to look at the exhibits created by artists young and old, famous and just starting out; jewellery makers, graffiti artists and bead crafters; art made from waste, glass, ceramic and bronze.

The charming Raymond Perrier, director of the Denis Hurley Centre, was an entertaining MC who urged the crowd to wear and buy home-grown design, art and accessories.

Annett van der Werff at Durban's Intellectual Property exhibition.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The guest of honour, Julie Diphofa of the National Arts Council, met the artists,  while the key address was given by Durban's new US consul-general, Sherry Sykes, who spoke with enthusiasm about local art, saying it contributes more to our GDP than agriculture.

But it wasn't all about speeches. A DJ, a jazz band, tabla drumming, live art performances and dance entertained the crowds, while the bar did booming business and the food trucks were kept busy.

Robin Opperman, co-ordinator of the event, said KZN is not only full of creativity, but that creative people are monetising their creativity, which meant they could "form part of a strong and viable creative sector and boost tourism and job creation in our province and nation".

• This article was originally published in The Times.

