Report Back: Durban's Intellectual Property exhibit was a hit

If there was any doubt that Durban has a thriving arts and craft scene, then Thursday night's opening of the Intellectual Property exhibition put paid to it.

The rain fell but the crowd came to The Plant, the open, barn-like space on the trendy Station Drive to look at the exhibits created by artists young and old, famous and just starting out; jewellery makers, graffiti artists and bead crafters; art made from waste, glass, ceramic and bronze.

The charming Raymond Perrier, director of the Denis Hurley Centre, was an entertaining MC who urged the crowd to wear and buy home-grown design, art and accessories.