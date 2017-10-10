Screen children with reading difficulties for hearing problems, study suggests

They found that nine out of the 36 dyslexic children had some form of hearing loss that was previously unknown to parents. Plus, around a third of children who had repeated ear infections had problems with reading and writing.

"Children who have suffered repeated ear infections and associated hearing problems have fluctuating access to different speech sounds precisely at the age when this information is crucial in the early stages of learning to read," explains report author Dr. Helen Breadmore.

However, the two groups of children - with dyslexia or with repeated ear infections - had different types of literacy difficulties. Children with dyslexia had difficulties involving the ability to manipulate speech sounds (phonology) and the knowledge of grammatical word structure, whereas those with repeated ear infections mainly had problems with phonology-related tasks, indicating subtle difficulties with the perception of spoken language. As a result, the authors suggest that teachers should be made aware if youngsters have a history of repeated ear infections so that the possibility of hearing loss can be considered.