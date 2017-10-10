Wait, what?!?! Some Guinness World Records are just plain insane

Truly, there is greatness in all of us, no matter how humble we might appear.

Take Jackie Miley of South Dakota, US. An otherwise unremarkable woman of 68, she's made it into the Guinness World Records 2018 with the world's largest collection of teddy bears. She started with one bear in 2000, and now has "a verified total" of 8,025 teddy bears. So there you go.

It's people like Miley who give me hope every year, when the new issue of GWR comes out and I scour it for titles I could potentially take.

I don't have any particular talent, but then neither, presumably, does Guinness Rishi of New Delhi, who holds the title of Most Flags Tattooed on the Body. Or Canada, lauded for Biggest User of the Poo Emoji.

If I didn't hate clutter, I'd take on the collectors of airline sick bags (6,290) or toenail clippings (from 24,999 people) or banana-related memorabilia (17,000 pieces).

April Chou is in the GWR holder for Most Jenga Blocks Removed Using a Whip in One Minute. The number is four, which doesn't sound particularly impressive, but there's the whole whip thing which is trickier than it seems. So it was enough to get her into GWR 2018, along with the tallest, shortest, oldest, youngest and - it has to be said - some of the strangest representatives of our kind and culture.