World Mental Health Day: 4 natural ways to look after your mental health

We round some tips on how we can all take steps each day to boost our mood and look after ourselves mentally:

1. GET SOME EXERCISE

Many recent studies have shown that exercise can be an effective way of helping to prevent and combat depression. One of the largest and most extensive studies of its kind, published earlier this month, found that even just one hour a week of physical activitycould be enough to reap the benefits.

After following 33,908 Norwegian adults for more than 11 years, the team found that those who reported doing no exercise at all at the start of the study showed a 44% increased chance of developing depression compared to those who were exercising one to two hours a week, and that 12 percent of cases of depression could have been prevented if participants undertook just one hour of physical activity each week.