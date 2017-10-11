This motorbike circus's death-defying tricks will make your jaw drop

We chat to Pastrana to find out more.

What can we expect from the Nitro Circus Live show?

South Africa is going to be our biggest show of the year; the guys are pumped. As an audience, get ready to bring your A-game. Get ready to cheer like crazy.

What do you love most about riding and racing?

It's hard work but if you do what you love, you never really work a day in your life. There have been a lot of injuries, but it's been a lot of fun.

What's been challenging?

The hardest transition was putting my own money into racing cars between the ages of 19 and 21. Everyone asked what I was doing and said that it was stupid. It was all work and passion. Then we started Nitro Circus, travelled the world, and found that there were a lot more people like us.

How's the tour going?

I've been racing rally cars pretty much full-time this year and then we just had the Nitro World Games, which was an awesome success. We've just done a tour in my home town [Annapolis, Maryland] so I was pumped about that. And to visit and perform in South Africa in the same year is awesome.

