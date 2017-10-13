3 times Hollywood warned us about Harvey Weinstein

The investor Warren Buffett said it takes 20 years to build a reputation but five minutes to ruin it. Harvey Weinstein is undoubtedly living the expression right now, as filmmakers, actors and studios do everything to separate themselves from his name.

But the once-admired producer had also gained a different sort of reputation, which won't be altered for some time.

In the last two decades, comedians were happy to get laughs by using their knowledge of Hollywood's ''open secret" culture, where moral failings were excused by financial and awards success, and sexual favours and irascibility were just part of the formula for greatness.

Here are some of the times the truth about Weinstein was hinted at:

ENTOURAGE CHARACTER ASSASSINATION

The HBO series featured a movie producer named Harvey Weingard (played by the late Maury Chaykin). Weingard/stein's sexual appetite is played down in favour of a focus on the character's incredible temper. He threatens all who annoy him with career ruination.

Like Weinstein, the character is serious about making his food tastes known loud and clear: he berates a drinks waiter for bringing him cranberry juice (he insists he never asked).

In a scene in a restaurant, he alternates between plotting violent revenge on a fellow filmmaking diner (were it not for his doctor's warnings about high blood pressure) and yelling at another waiter for failing to bring him his salad on time.