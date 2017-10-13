4 things hip hop fans MUST know before catching Migos in concert

Few groups have moved hip-hop culture over the past decade the way that Atlanta trap trio Migos have, with their now ubiquitous cadence and flamboyant fashion sense.

They'll be in South Africa next week. If you're a casual fan and are looking to see what all the fuss is about, remember this:

1. MIGOS FLOW

If this phrase confuses you, listen to almost anyone making trap music. The way their raps fit into their songs is generally considered to have come from Migos and there are sure to be endless conversations among day-one fans about who has copied it.

2. VERSACE, VERSACE

Migos are the kings of the silk man-blouse and it seems only right that you pay homage in the right attire. It should be Versace but economic freedom has not reached us all, so feel free to improvise. Just remember, it needs to look like silk and ooze swag.

WATCH the video for Slippery by Migos featuring Gucci Mane