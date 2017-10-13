Entertainment
4 things hip hop fans MUST know before catching Migos in concert
Few groups have moved hip-hop culture over the past decade the way that Atlanta trap trio Migos have, with their now ubiquitous cadence and flamboyant fashion sense.
They'll be in South Africa next week. If you're a casual fan and are looking to see what all the fuss is about, remember this:
1. MIGOS FLOW
If this phrase confuses you, listen to almost anyone making trap music. The way their raps fit into their songs is generally considered to have come from Migos and there are sure to be endless conversations among day-one fans about who has copied it.
2. VERSACE, VERSACE
Migos are the kings of the silk man-blouse and it seems only right that you pay homage in the right attire. It should be Versace but economic freedom has not reached us all, so feel free to improvise. Just remember, it needs to look like silk and ooze swag.
WATCH the video for Slippery by Migos featuring Gucci Mane
3. LEAVE YOUR COMPLAINTS ABOUT REAL HIP-HOP AT HOME
This is not a Wu Tang concert so no one will be rhyming the words atomically and sonically. Truth be told you may struggle to make out a lot of the words beyond the hook.
4. GET YOUR TICKETS ASAP
Migos are one of the biggest contemporary music acts in the world and even managed to briefly remind us that Katy Perry was still alive. Tickets will go fast and if you move slowly you'll find yourself harbouring deep FOMO when your Instagram timeline is flooded with Migos shots.
• Migos will be performing in Durban on October 20 and in Johannesburg on October 21. For more information or to book, visit ticketpros.co.za
