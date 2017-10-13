Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

MUSIC

Jack Parow

Evening with the Afrikaans rapper.

When: Friday, October 13, 7pm-10pm

Where: Cafe Roux, 74 Shortmarket Street; R170 at Webtickets

Elle Deva

Picnic concert with a singer-songwriter and an Italian guitarist.

When: Sunday, October 15, 3pm-7pm

Where: Nirvana, 9 Nirvana Way, Constantia; R150 at Quicket

iPotsoyi Spring Festival

Hip hop, house and Afro-house by Cassper Nyovest, Black Motion and Nasty C, among others.

When: Saturday, October 14, noon-midnight

Where: Cape Town Ostrich Ranch, Philadelphia; R200, VIP R400 at Computicket

THEATRE

Santa's Story

Santa Pelham's journey from Germany to Spain, France and Africa is told by her daughter, opera diva Aviva Pelham, and honours those murdered in the Holocaust.

When: Saturday, October 14, 8pm and 5pm, Sunday, October 15, 3pm

Where: Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay; R120-R180 at Computicket