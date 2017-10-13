Lifestyle

Entertainment

Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

Great events happening in the Cape

13 October 2017 - 08:59 By Staff Reporter
Attend an evening with Afrikaans rapper Jack Parrow on Friday, October 13, 7pm-10pm at Cafe Roux, 74 Shortmarket Street.
Attend an evening with Afrikaans rapper Jack Parrow on Friday, October 13, 7pm-10pm at Cafe Roux, 74 Shortmarket Street.
Image: Nikita Ramkissoon

LIFESTYLE

Oyster and Champagne Festival

Music and upmarket food and treats. Dress code is elegant white and gold.

When: Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15, noon-8pm

Where: Hillcrest Quarry, Durbanville; R160 at Computicket; no under-18s

THEATRE

Shakespeare in Love

Play adapted from the Oscar-winning 1999 film.

When: Until November 25; Tuesday to Saturday 8pm, Saturday matinees 4pm

Where: Fugard Theatre, District Six; R130-R320 at Computicket or Fugard box office on 021-461-4554

This motorbike circus's death-defying tricks will make your jaw drop

The Nitro Circus, a stunt-filled, flying bike extravaganza, is coming to SA.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

MUSIC

Jack Parow

Evening with the Afrikaans rapper.

When: Friday, October 13, 7pm-10pm

Where: Cafe Roux, 74 Shortmarket Street; R170 at Webtickets

Elle Deva

Picnic concert with a singer-songwriter and an Italian guitarist.

When: Sunday, October 15, 3pm-7pm

Where: Nirvana, 9 Nirvana Way, Constantia; R150 at Quicket

iPotsoyi Spring Festival

Hip hop, house and Afro-house by Cassper Nyovest, Black Motion and Nasty C, among others.

When: Saturday, October 14, noon-midnight

Where: Cape Town Ostrich Ranch, Philadelphia; R200, VIP R400 at Computicket

THEATRE

Santa's Story

Santa Pelham's journey from Germany to Spain, France and Africa is told by her daughter, opera diva Aviva Pelham, and honours those murdered in the Holocaust.

When: Saturday, October 14, 8pm and 5pm, Sunday, October 15, 3pm

Where: Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay; R120-R180 at Computicket

Dazzling cirque show dispenses an Enchanting experience

Cirque A fabulous new dinner and theatre experience is about to tour South Africa, writes Eugene Yiga
Lifestyle
15 days ago

DANCE

Baxter Dance Festival

Emerging and established choreographers and dance companies present their work.

When: Saturday, October 14, 1pm

Where: Baxter Theatre, Rondebosch; R40-R100 at Computicket

FAMILY

Dying Stars in 3D

Lecture followed by a tour of the observatory and stargazing.

When: Saturday, October 14, 8pm

Where: SA Astronomical Observatory, Observatory Road, Observatory; free

Most read

  1. 5 reasons sleeping naked is good for you Health & Sex
  2. Now's your chance to see some of SA's most controversial artworks Lifestyle
  3. What gets you going in bed? Take this survey & let us uncover SA's sexy side Lifestyle
  4. KZN ladies want to teach 'big women' to love themselves Lifestyle
  5. Wow! These Google earphones help you speak another language instantly Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Man wakeboards in flooded roads after KZN storms
State forensic pathologist says Susan's death was a staged suicide
X