Entertainment
Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
LIFESTYLE
Oyster and Champagne Festival
Music and upmarket food and treats. Dress code is elegant white and gold.
When: Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15, noon-8pm
Where: Hillcrest Quarry, Durbanville; R160 at Computicket; no under-18s
THEATRE
Shakespeare in Love
Play adapted from the Oscar-winning 1999 film.
When: Until November 25; Tuesday to Saturday 8pm, Saturday matinees 4pm
Where: Fugard Theatre, District Six; R130-R320 at Computicket or Fugard box office on 021-461-4554
MUSIC
Jack Parow
Evening with the Afrikaans rapper.
When: Friday, October 13, 7pm-10pm
Where: Cafe Roux, 74 Shortmarket Street; R170 at Webtickets
Elle Deva
Picnic concert with a singer-songwriter and an Italian guitarist.
When: Sunday, October 15, 3pm-7pm
Where: Nirvana, 9 Nirvana Way, Constantia; R150 at Quicket
iPotsoyi Spring Festival
Hip hop, house and Afro-house by Cassper Nyovest, Black Motion and Nasty C, among others.
When: Saturday, October 14, noon-midnight
Where: Cape Town Ostrich Ranch, Philadelphia; R200, VIP R400 at Computicket
THEATRE
Santa's Story
Santa Pelham's journey from Germany to Spain, France and Africa is told by her daughter, opera diva Aviva Pelham, and honours those murdered in the Holocaust.
When: Saturday, October 14, 8pm and 5pm, Sunday, October 15, 3pm
Where: Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay; R120-R180 at Computicket
DANCE
Baxter Dance Festival
Emerging and established choreographers and dance companies present their work.
When: Saturday, October 14, 1pm
Where: Baxter Theatre, Rondebosch; R40-R100 at Computicket
FAMILY
Dying Stars in 3D
Lecture followed by a tour of the observatory and stargazing.
When: Saturday, October 14, 8pm
Where: SA Astronomical Observatory, Observatory Road, Observatory; free
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE