Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Here are some great events coming up in Durbs

13 October 2017 - 08:44 By Siphiliselwe Makhanya
Catch Musa Hlatshwayo's 'Kubili 2', a double bill of dance-theatre duets at the Playhouse Theatre on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14.
• An exhibition of locally designed, printed and embroidered textiles will be on show at the launch of the Ufafa Valley Fabrics at the KZNSA Gallery in Glenwood on Tuesday, October 17. The fabrics are the work of Ufafa Valley crafters in collaboration with professional designers. Visit kznsagallery.co.za for more information.

• Musicians aged 12 to 23 are invited to audition for the KZN Youth Orchestra 2018 between 1.30pm and 5pm today; or 8.30am to 5pm tomorrow. Auditions take place at room 503 at the Playhouse in Acutt Street. Visit kznyo.co.za for full details on the qualification requirements.

• Ballet, hip-hop and tap-dance meld in a high-energy, family-friendly stage version of the fairytale Snow White - Mirror Mirror at the Playhouse Theatre tomorrow. The show begins at 2pm. Tickets are R140 per person through Computicket.

• Hunt for pre-loved fashion gems, or drop off a few in aid of Hope's Closet, the SPCA and disaster relief charities at the Clothing Coffee Causes thrifting pop-up at Noble Coffee shop from 2pm to 5pm tomorrow. The shop is at 3 Millar Road, Berea. Hope's Closet works with vulnerable women.

Kubili 2 is a Musa Hlatshwayo-directed double bill of dance-theatre duets, on stage at the Playhouse Theatre at 7.30pm today and 6pm tomorrow. Dudu ... Dadlaza, the first show, follows the journey of two young black women as they navigate their identities. DODA, the second, explores masculinity. Entry is free. No children under the age of 12.

• Music students specialising in drumming will be showing off at The Jazz Drum Showcase at The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music (CJPM), Level 2, Shepstone Building at UKZN Howard College Campus on Wednesday, October 18 at 6pm. Entry is R70 at the door.

The Late Spring Season shows by the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra begin next Thursday at 7.30pm at the Durban City Hall. They run until November 16. Tickets are available through computicket.com

