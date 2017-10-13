Game of swines reveals the real pigs

It is one thing being rejected or ignored by your holiday romance. It is another thing entirely to fly out from the UK to see him in Amsterdam, after weeks of messaging, only to be stood up in the airport with nothing but a text saying the entire affair was a cruel joke and calling you a "fat ugly pig".

But this is exactly what 24-year-old Sophie Stevenson says happened to her after she met Dutchman Jesse Mateman, 21, on holiday in Barcelona. She claims the pair slept together, had a "proper romance" and then spoke regularly when she was back home in Stoke. A month later Mateman convinced her to fly out to visit him in Amsterdam for the weekend.

"We were talking up until I got on the plane," Stevenson said. "But when I arrived, he wasn't there to pick me up. I called him a bunch of times, and he didn't answer. I waited at the airport for two hours and I hadn't heard anything, I was really starting to panic about being abandoned."

Six hours later, she says he messaged her saying: "You were pigged, it was all a joke."