Movie Review: 'Blade Runner 2049' is a future classic

When Ridley Scott's Blade Runner was released in 1982 it was a slow burner - nobody quite knew what to make of it. Based on a book by Phillip K Dick, it dealt with a future - 2019 - in which humans had expanded life beyond Earth thanks to the slave labour of human-like creations called replicants, some of whom had gained too many human characteristics for society's liking and were slated for "retirement" by special police called Blade Runners.

In the 35 years since its release, Blade Runner - the story of replicant hunter Rick Deckard and his love for a replicant - has defined the way we represent our future on screen and how we define the thin line between our humanity and the versions of it we create.