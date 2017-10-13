Lifestyle

Series Review: 'Insecure' is a clever take on the black dating experience

Girlfriend sitcom 'Insecure' balances gloss with grit and has a killer playlist to boot, writes Bambina Olivares

14 October 2017 - 00:00 By Bambina Olivares
Y'lan Noel as Daniel and Issa Rae star in 'Insecure'.
Y'lan Noel as Daniel and Issa Rae star in 'Insecure'.
Image: Supplied

Insecure is the Goldilocks of girlfriend sitcoms. If Girls was overindulgent banality and Sex and the City was a frothy-with-moments-of-profundity modern Manhattan fairy tale, Broad City is the wayward child of both.

Insecure, on the other hand, is just right - sexy, clever, poignant, with the perfect balance of gloss, grit and a killer playlist to boot.

It's an engaging and sometimes fearless series that focuses exclusively - and refreshingly - on the black dating experience in an urban, upwardly mobile setting.

Jessica James is an incredible protagonist

Having a 'carefree black girl' as the main character is one of the things Pearl Boshomane finds refreshing about Netflix's 'The Incredible Jessica ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Thanks to Issa Rae, the talented actress and creator/producer of the series who plays the lead, also named Issa, Insecure feels real, depicting with humour and sympathy the challenges today's women face, whether it's maintaining long-term relationships, bouncing back from infidelity, jumping back into the dating pool or finding closure.

It's also frank and raw in its portrayal of sex, capturing both its urgency and awkwardness, with a lot of male booty on display.

One such awkward coupling involved a blowjob, which was framed as something African-American women didn't want to indulge in. I would have thought that blowjobs would be part of foreplay; isn't any woman whose blowjob game is strong said to be a keeper? And wouldn't a woman want her man to return the favour?

In a nutshell Issa and Lawrence, her boyfriend of five years, have split after she confessed to cheating on him with Daniel, a music producer.

WATCH the trailer for season 2 of Insecure

So begins Issa's "ho phase", in which she hooks up for casual sex. After she and her girlfriends Molly, Tiffany and Kelli attend a fellatio seminar - a sex act all the girls except the married Tiffany do not seem to be enthusiastic about - she decides to test her skills on Daniel, who is very turned on.

Issa, by the way, doesn't consider herself good at blowjobs and confesses to finding them too intimate, but the seminar has given her some confidence, clearly.

Yet strangely, she does not expect him to climax while she's in the act, much less on her face, which happens only because he is, well, climaxing, and she has, um, disengaged.

She considers it something that happens only in "porn". It seems shockingly retrogressive to me, as if a blowjob were a deviant act.

But then again, to each her own "ho phase."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Women in series are finally starting to outwit their stereotypes

There's a flood of shows that take women out of the shadows of 'complicated men' and put them front and centre. It's about time
Lifestyle
2 months ago

'black-ish' debuts S4 with musical homage to Broadway smash-hit 'Hamilton'

American TV network ABC's sitcom-with-a-conscience "black-ish" returns this week, offering its usual brand of social commentary from diverse voices ...
Lifestyle
10 days ago

'GLOW': Netflix's kooky comedy series about an all-female wrestling league

This original series is based on the real-life 1980s league, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 5 reasons sleeping naked is good for you Health & Sex
  2. What gets you going in bed? Take this survey & let us uncover SA's sexy side Lifestyle
  3. Now's your chance to see some of SA's most controversial artworks Lifestyle
  4. This Durban burger joint hits the spot every time Food
  5. Wow! These Google earphones help you speak another language instantly Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Krotoa Trailer
Supreme Court upholds reinstating corruption charges against Zuma
X