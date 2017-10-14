Nelson Mandela: The reluctant president

Nelson Mandela never finished the sequel to ‘Long Walk to Freedom’. Using his draft, notes and a wealth of archival material, Mandla Langa has completed the chronicle of Mandela’s presidential years. This is an edited extract from ‘Dare Not Linger’

Nelson Mandela never finished the sequel to ‘Long Walk to Freedom’. Using his draft, notes and a wealth of archival material, Mandla Langa has completed the chronicle of Mandela’s presidential years. This is an edited extract from ‘Dare Not Linger’