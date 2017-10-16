"Foreigners are job thieves who are only good enough for cheap labour." "Nigerian men are drug lords and pimps." "Congolese men are good car guards‚ but their women are dirty‚ uneducated and breed a lot of children."

These are some of the stereotypes that inspired two Congolese sisters who grew up in South Africa to record a short film aimed at setting the record straight. The clip‚ titled Singabantu – We Are Human‚ has since won the international ‘I Am Migrant’ award. One of the sisters‚ Sophie Kanza‚ said the push to produce the 90-second clip came after Rosettenville community members went on the rampage in February‚ burning the houses and belongings of foreign nationals.