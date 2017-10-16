Genetic modification of horses: yay or neigh?

The trend of breeding animals to make them more attractive even when it damages their health has spread to horses, vets are warning, after a stable released images showing a ''cartoon-like'' colt.

Extreme breeding practices have already left animals, such as French bulldogs and pugs, struggling to breathe as their faces have become squashed over time to suit human demands.

But vets believe the worrying practice has now spread to horses after a US stud farm offered an Arabian colt for sale with a strangely concave, or ''dished", profile.

The farm described the horse as a step towards ''perfection", but equine experts warned the animal might find it difficult to breathe and exercise with such a flattened nose.

UK equine expert Tim Greet of Rossdales Veterinary Service, in Newmarket, said though Arabians were known for their ''dished" features, the new colt "takes things to a ridiculous level", and the deformity could be even worse for a horse than for a dog.