'Jozi mayor making massive mistake to not forge ahead with bicycle lanes'

Cities are our future; they're also our spaces of crisis.

The crush of us concentrated in a handful of urban zones may be great for exploiting money-making opportunities, but they're dead ends as far as moving around these perennially congested spaces is concerned.

It's also costing lives with the World Bank attributing one in every 10 deaths worldwide to air pollution exposure.

Solutions to urban mobility have become the big ''what's next" and for Ross Douglas, a South African entrepreneur, his business is about answering this question.

Three years ago Douglas packed up his family and his Joburg life and moved to Paris to set up his company Autonomy.