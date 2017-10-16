Would you pay over R22-million for this vintage Merc?

The Mercedes-Benz vehicle auction held by Artcurial Motorcars Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Rueil-Malmaison on the outskirts of Paris, proved a hit, with the sale totaling more than €8.7 million (over R136.7-million), including fees.

The stars of the sale were two legendary 300 SL models: a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster with hard top, which sold for €1,416,000 (over R22.2-million), and a 1955 model with gull-wing doors that sold for €1,130,000 (over R17.7-million).

Among the oldest models on sale, a 1934 Mercedes-Benz 380 K Sport Roadster was snapped up for €560,220 (over R8.8-million).

A more recent 1991 560 SEL sold for €35,800 (around R562,000) and a 2009 Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLR 722 S Roadster sold for €822,500 (over R12.9-million).

Some of the vehicles in the auction came from the private collection of Mercedes-Benz France. Others came from individual private collections.