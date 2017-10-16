Lifestyle

Motoring

Would you pay over R22-million for this vintage Merc?

A pair of Mercedes-Benz 300 SL models have sold for jaw-dropping prices at a recent auction

16 October 2017 - 14:20 By AFP Relaxnews
This 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster with hard top sold for over R22.2-million.
This 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster with hard top sold for over R22.2-million.
Image: Dirk de Jager

The Mercedes-Benz vehicle auction held by Artcurial Motorcars Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Rueil-Malmaison on the outskirts of Paris, proved a hit, with the sale totaling more than €8.7 million (over R136.7-million), including fees.

The stars of the sale were two legendary 300 SL models: a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster with hard top, which sold for €1,416,000 (over R22.2-million), and a 1955 model with gull-wing doors that sold for €1,130,000 (over R17.7-million).

Among the oldest models on sale, a 1934 Mercedes-Benz 380 K Sport Roadster was snapped up for €560,220 (over R8.8-million).

A more recent 1991 560 SEL sold for €35,800 (around R562,000) and a 2009 Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLR 722 S Roadster sold for €822,500 (over R12.9-million).

Some of the vehicles in the auction came from the private collection of Mercedes-Benz France. Others came from individual private collections.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Hey big spender! 10 of the most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Drool-worthy cars to add to your 'if I ever win the lottery' wish list
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  2. What gets you going in bed? Take this survey & let us uncover SA's sexy side Lifestyle
  3. Movie Review: 'Blade Runner 2049' is a future classic Lifestyle
  4. 4 things hip hop fans MUST know before catching Migos in concert Lifestyle
  5. 3 times Hollywood warned us about Harvey Weinstein Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
SA sheep dogs wow crowd and sell for thousands at auction
X