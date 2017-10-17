Book Review: 'The Cowboy Capitalist' suggests Jameson Raid was sheer folly
In his new extensively-researched book, historian Charles van Onselen revisits a crucial but neglected aspect of the historic Jameson Raid
The Jameson Raid has, for more than a century, been cast as a British adventure - an incursion intended to coincide with an armed uprising in Johannesburg that would topple Paul Kruger's Boer republic and install a government amenable to the Empire.
Cecil John Rhodes, then prime minister of the Cape, has always been seen as the force behind the raid; it was his desire that much of the continent, especially the territories south of the Zambezi, fall under British control, and that included Kruger's Transvaal.
The raid itself was a farcical dash by several hundred armed horsemen launched on December 29 1895 from the Botswana border towards Johannesburg.
It was led by the Kurtz-like Dr Leander Starr Jameson, a delusional who shared Rhodes's vision and bragged the Boers could be subdued with nothing more than the sjambok - although, when it came to the Matabele, some 18 months earlier, he found the Maxim machine gun a more civilising choice.
He soon met those Boers. After skirmishes near Krugersdorp on January 1 and 2 1896, which claimed the lives of about 30 raiders, Jameson and his exhausted men surrendered. The poorly-planned Johannesburg uprising had not materialised, and the stillborn rebellion was over.
Its consequences were profound, and would be a significant factor that led to the 1899-1902 Anglo-Boer War, which in turn resulted in the Union of South Africa in 1910, a conglomeration of fractious entities whose ensuing administrators have, over the decades, found it useful to portray the debacle as another of Albion's many perfidies, aided and abetted by a handful of Afrikaner fifth columnists.
But now the historian Charles van Onselen has suggested this ill-fated adventure was as much an act of nascent US imperialism.
In an authoritative, extensively-researched new work, The Cowboy Capitalist: John Hays Hammond, the American West and the Jameson Raid (Jonathan Ball), he revisits a crucial but neglected aspect of the raid: the role played by a swaggering Californian narcissist who was as much a pioneer of deep-level mining, so crucial to the Reef's golden future, as he was a freebooter high on six-gun braggadocio and self-aggrandising tales of dealing with Mexican bandits and labour unions.
Time has been kind to John Hays Hammond, and potted biographies on the internet point to his later career as a philanthropist and US diplomat rather than his robber baron activities.
Van Onselen, armed with scholarly research and trademark sarcasm, gives us a more complete picture of this "international hireling of capital". There's a rich seam of conjecture here as well, but it contributes to an entertaining exercise in revisionism.
Hammond arrived in Johannesburg in mid-1893. By the end of the year his engineering services had been snapped up by Rhodes, who put him in charge of his mining operations. Soon he was thrilling his employer and his close friend, Jameson, with bullshit stories of his Wild West derring do.
The three of them plotted the raid while on a mining excursion in Matabeleland a year later. But what seemed like a jolly good idea around a campfire had by the end of 1895 evolved into a shambles-in-waiting - and a very public one at that.
Their "uprising" was such an open secret that, weeks in advance of the raid, Fleet Street newspapers sent teams to Johannesburg to cover the event, and several thousand Cornish miners, alarmed at the bellicosity of the Randlords, left in the opposite direction.
While Jameson gathered his forces on the border, Hammond prepared for the Johannesburg rebellion. It was on his express command, he later insisted, that the coup would start. Hammond and his men were to raid the armoury in Pretoria, return to Johannesburg with weapons and there dig themselves in to await the arrival of Jameson.
Van Onselen contends that Hammond, as opposed to Rhodes and Jameson, had all along wanted a "separate, semi-autonomous, constitutional dispensation for the Witwatersrand along the lines of that of the District of Columbia".
Rhodes, who at times felt that the plot was running away from him and had to play "catch-up" thanks to Hammond's ambitions, apparently greatly feared such an outcome; a US-style republic, he felt, would be "intensely hostile to and jealous of Britain".
As it turned out, Hammond never got to give that command. Jameson lost his nerve - he'd gone "mad", according to several accounts - and prematurely launched the raid, leaving his fellow conspirators flat-footed in Johannesburg in what, according to Van Onselen, may have been an ill-fated but early episode in US imperialism.
"Seen from that angle," he writes, "Hammond's folly - Jameson's Raid - lies at one end of a spectrum that stretches from unsanctioned American adventurism in southern Africa, in 1895, to the formal annexation of Hawaii in 1898 and the Spanish-American War of 1898-1902."
That's arguable, of course. But Van Onselen does make a hell of a case.
• 'The Cowboy Capitalist: John Hays Hammond, the American West and the Jameson Raid' (Jonathan Ball) is available at Exclusive Books in hardback for R368.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE