Book Review: 'The Cowboy Capitalist' suggests Jameson Raid was sheer folly

It was led by the Kurtz-like Dr Leander Starr Jameson, a delusional who shared Rhodes's vision and bragged the Boers could be subdued with nothing more than the sjambok - although, when it came to the Matabele, some 18 months earlier, he found the Maxim machine gun a more civilising choice.

He soon met those Boers. After skirmishes near Krugersdorp on January 1 and 2 1896, which claimed the lives of about 30 raiders, Jameson and his exhausted men surrendered. The poorly-planned Johannesburg uprising had not materialised, and the stillborn rebellion was over.

Its consequences were profound, and would be a significant factor that led to the 1899-1902 Anglo-Boer War, which in turn resulted in the Union of South Africa in 1910, a conglomeration of fractious entities whose ensuing administrators have, over the decades, found it useful to portray the debacle as another of Albion's many perfidies, aided and abetted by a handful of Afrikaner fifth columnists.

But now the historian Charles van Onselen has suggested this ill-fated adventure was as much an act of nascent US imperialism.

In an authoritative, extensively-researched new work, The Cowboy Capitalist: John Hays Hammond, the American West and the Jameson Raid (Jonathan Ball), he revisits a crucial but neglected aspect of the raid: the role played by a swaggering Californian narcissist who was as much a pioneer of deep-level mining, so crucial to the Reef's golden future, as he was a freebooter high on six-gun braggadocio and self-aggrandising tales of dealing with Mexican bandits and labour unions.

Time has been kind to John Hays Hammond, and potted biographies on the internet point to his later career as a philanthropist and US diplomat rather than his robber baron activities.