Joburg artist works hard at reclaiming public space

"What happened affected all of us and since that day I've been thinking that we needed to find a way to remember the victims.

"We also want people to come back to the park and make better use of it," says Scott-Wilson, who walks in the park and has lived in the suburb for the past nine years.

About 15 artists, including those from Jozi Land Art, came together for the The Land Never Forgets event on Sunday, October 15.

Park users, including bridal parties, picnickers, tennis players and dog walkers, watched and took part as artists created pieces from found objects or media that will eventually degrade.

Children were encouraged to make chalk drawings on sidewalks, another installation invited passersby to "sit here and just breathe" on a quilted blanket.

Land art is meant to be ephemeral, to last only as long as nature intends. Scott-Wilson says it mirrors the idea that healing can follow loss, even after 2015's brutal tragedy.

It's also the belief that nature and time hold the lessons for everything.