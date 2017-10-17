Nancy Drew is all grown up, ready to reunite with old friends in new series

Teenage detective Nancy Drew is being turned into a TV series, in which, as an older lady, she gets back in touch with childhood friends in order to regain some mystery-solving prowess.

Was Nancy Drew always the mystery-solving heroine that Carolyn Keene's crime novels always made her out to be?

Not according to a new series coming from NBC, which suggests the teenage sleuth exaggerated her own genius at the expense of her two closest friends.

Those best friends were just as important when it came to cracking cases, and now that Nancy is getting back into crime solving, those friendships need to be repaired as well.

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, producers on Grey's Anatomy and co-creators of Doubt, came up with the idea after a different network, CBS, decided not to turn their 2016 Nancy Drew pilot into a full series.

CBS chose to go with Doubt but Phelan and Rater kept working away at the Nancy Drew opportunity, switching from the main character as a 30-year-old NYPD detective to having her be an older woman with several bridges to rebuild.

Remakes of late 20th century favorites have proven fertile ground for TV networks, with Netflix mining One Day At A Time, W/ Bob & David and Fuller House, all based on hit shows from the 1980s and 1990s.

Nancy Drew herself emerged in a trio of 1930 Edward Stratemeyer novels, who from the beginning wrote under what would become a collective pseudonym, Carolyn Keene.