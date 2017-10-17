Photographer submerges himself in effects of climate change

Gideon Mendel, the South African-born photographer who now lives in London, will show his 10-year-long photographic project recording the effects of flooding on ordinary people around the world at the Wits Art Museum in Johannesburg this week.

Drowning World is anchored by a series of portraits of people in flood zones, submerged in the waters that have shattered their lives from Haiti to Nigeria, the US, the UK and South America.

It has been shown around the world including New York and Paris but this will be the first time that Mendel has brought the work to his home town.

In 2007, while photographing floods in the UK (and with young children of his own), Mendel recalls: "I was thinking about the future and the lives they'd have when they're my age and I began to research climate change and got a sense of the threat. I wanted to make the imaging of climate change much more visceral and direct."

He adds that his work as a photographer was shaped by his job as a photojournalist on the politically tumultuous streets of 1980s Johannesburg. He has always being "compelled and drawn to react to social issues".

While the Submerged portraits have continued to provide the central visual narrative of the series, they're accompanied by other series of photos which reflect more abstractly the effects of floods on people - showing the physical marks of flood lines within the intimate spaces of homes, and a further series of work which records the effects of water on the personal photographs of occupants.