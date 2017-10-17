Romance is dead in TV's newest dating shows

Television has been playing matchmaker for decades with hit series like "The Dating Game", "Blind Date" and "Married at First Sight".

Now it is taking couples straight to the divorce courts.

The next big trend in dating shows is uncoupling, according to analysts at MIPCOM, the world's top entertainment trade show, held every year at Cannes on the French Riviera.

Having tried to salvage something from the wreckage in cathartic shows like "One Night with My Ex" from Britain's Channel 5 earlier this year, producers are now going for the nuclear option.

Two new much-discussed French formats have a radical solution to marital discord -- instant divorce.

Couples who take part in "The Break Up" and "Divorce for the Better" -- clips of which were shown on Monday -- have to agree to divorce, before what is left of their relationship is tested to see if it is worth saving.