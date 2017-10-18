Don't look, just listen: the best way to tell how somebody's really feeling

If you want to really understand how someone is feeling it's better to listen to them without looking at them.

That's according to new US research, which has found that we read others emotions more accurately when using only vocal cues.

Michael Kraus, PhD, of Yale University, carried out a series of five experiments which together involved more than 1,800 participants.

In each experiment, the participants were asked either to interact with another person, or watch an interaction between two others.

There were four experiment conditions for the interactions: