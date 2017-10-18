Screen addiction: should small children be banned from all digital displays?

That said, the British public broadcaster is so worried about the digital "wild, Wild West" children are growing up in that it is holding a global summit in December to try to put heads together on how they might be better served and protected.

"We need to have this conversation now because we don't want to be saying to ourselves in 10 years time, 'What did we do to our children?'" Webb told AFP.

She said the BBC aimed CBeebies at children from two upwards, "but we know children younger than that are watching. So we have to be realistic about this, and bear those children in mind" knowing that the TV or a tablet may be their "babysitter".

"We have games and apps that are about helping children develop the cognitive skills that a two-year-old needs. This is about learning on screen and in the real world at the same time, it is not an either or and it's all about moderation," Webb argued.

SOCIAL MEDIA GIANTS IN DENIAL

For older children, Webb said it was "impossible to think we can control what goes online".

She said the only answer was to "teach children what is and is not for them... how to develop critical thinking and how to cope when they see things they don't want."

She said the BBC is setting up a new online resource called "Own It" to help children deal with the dangers and challenges of social media.

While Instagram, Twitter and Facebook claim that only teenagers over 13 are allowed onto their networks, Webb said that in the UK 75% of 10-year-olds and above are on social media.