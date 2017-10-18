Sequel to Mandela's 'Long Walk to Freedom' hits book shelves

The sequel to Nelson Mandela's celebrated autobiography Long Walk to Freedom will be released on Thursday after his unfinished draft was completed by a local writer, Mandla Langa, his foundation announced.

Titled Dare not Linger, the book tells of Mandela's five years as president after the end of apartheid and the first multi-race elections in 1994.

Long Walk to Freedom, published shortly after the election, was a global best-seller, selling more than 14 million copies, and was turned into a film starring Idris Elba.

Mandela wrote 10 chapters of his follow-up memoir by hand on loose paper and in files between 1998 and 2002, when he stopped working on it due to his age and hectic schedule.