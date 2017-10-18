Smartwatches may not be a smart idea if you want to keep your kids safe

Smartwatches designed to help parents keep tabs on children could create privacy and security risks, activist and consumer groups said Wednesday as they called for probes by regulators.

A coalition of child protection, consumer, and privacy groups asked the US Federal Trade Commission to investigate the risks posed to children by the devices and also called on retailers to stop selling the watches.

The groups said consumer organisations in Europe were expected to file similar complaints with EU regulators.

The organisations contend that the devices, instead of keeping children safe, could make them vulnerable to hackers or criminals.