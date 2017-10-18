Transgender teddy bears: kids's books tackle gender norms
From a transgender teddy bear to a fearless girl pirate, children's authors are tackling gender norms like never before, as the debate rages about what it means to be a boy or girl.
Stories with transgender lead characters in particular have broken one of the last "taboos" left in children's writing, said literary expert Nicola Bardola.
"Some are watching this trend nervously. These kinds of books still make critics uncomfortable."
One of the most headline-grabbing recent titles has been Introducing Tilly, a tender story about Thomas the teddy bear who tells a friend: "I've always known that I'm a girl teddy, not a boy teddy."
The picture book, aimed at children aged four and older, was written by Australian Jessica Walton who was inspired by her own father's transition to a woman.
Translated into German last year as Teddy Tilly, Bardola called the book "a phenomenon".
For a slightly older audience, there is US author Alex Gino's award-winning George, about a transgender 10-year-old determined to play a female part in the school play.
The book has won widespread praise for its warm portrayal of a feisty heroine, but it has also stirred controversy. A Kansas district last month decided not to buy George for the area's schools, deeming it inappropriate for young readers.
Gino, a self-described "genderqueer" - someone who refuses to be defined by a gender - promptly started a Twitter fundraising campaign to deliver copies to every school library in the district. In just half an hour the money poured in.
"Sharing stories of trans people with children is key to trans acceptance. There is no age before which it is appropriate to be compassionate," Gino said.
In the young adult section, readers can find Meredith Russo's If I Was Your Girl, which chronicles a US teen's fresh start at a new school, burdened by the secret that she used to be a boy.
Bardola said the trailblazing tales had triggered much earnest hand-wringing from critics wondering whether it was "appropriate" or "dangerous" to introduce young readers to such complex themes.
He said it reminded him of the stir in the 1980s when gay characters started appearing in young adult books. "The debate is nearly identical. You can tell literary critics are unsure about these [transgender] themes.
"These books should be judged by their literary quality and children should be given a chance to decide if they want to read these stories."
German literature critic Ralf Schweikert was sceptical: "If you want to talk about what it feels like to live in the wrong body, you are asking for a lot of self-reflection from youngsters."
For bookworms scouting for a more general take on the gender debate, there's no shortage of new titles out to smash the patriarchy, reflecting a wider cultural discussion about the traditional roles pushed upon boys and girls.
"There are increasingly books for very young readers out there that deliberately challenge these gender stereotypes," Schweikert said.
