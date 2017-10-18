Lifestyle

Transgender teddy bears: kids's books tackle gender norms

18 October 2017 - 13:46 By AFP Relaxnews
'Teddy Tilly' by Jessica Wakton and Dougal MacPherson.
'Teddy Tilly' by Jessica Wakton and Dougal MacPherson.
Image: SauerLänder

From a transgender teddy bear to a fearless girl pirate, children's authors are tackling gender norms like never before, as the debate rages about what it means to be a boy or girl.

Stories with transgender lead characters in particular have broken one of the last "taboos" left in children's writing, said literary expert Nicola Bardola.

"Some are watching this trend nervously. These kinds of books still make critics uncomfortable."

One of the most headline-grabbing recent titles has been Introducing Tilly, a tender story about Thomas the teddy bear who tells a friend: "I've always known that I'm a girl teddy, not a boy teddy."

The picture book, aimed at children aged four and older, was written by Australian Jessica Walton who was inspired by her own father's transition to a woman.

Translated into German last year as Teddy Tilly, Bardola called the book "a phenomenon".

Pink & blue? Don't put kids in a 'gender-straitjacket'

A new study shows that by the age of 10, most children have been ‘gender-straitjacketed’. Early intervention, say experts, can prevent them from ...
Lifestyle
17 days ago

For a slightly older audience, there is US author Alex Gino's award-winning George, about a transgender 10-year-old determined to play a female part in the school play.

The book has won widespread praise for its warm portrayal of a feisty heroine, but it has also stirred controversy. A Kansas district last month decided not to buy George for the area's schools, deeming it inappropriate for young readers.

Gino, a self-described "genderqueer" - someone who refuses to be defined by a gender - promptly started a Twitter fundraising campaign to deliver copies to every school library in the district. In just half an hour the money poured in.

"Sharing stories of trans people with children is key to trans acceptance. There is no age before which it is appropriate to be compassionate," Gino said.

Sharing stories of trans people with children is key to trans acceptance
Gino, a self-described 'genderqueer'

In the young adult section, readers can find Meredith Russo's If I Was Your Girl, which chronicles a US teen's fresh start at a new school, burdened by the secret that she used to be a boy.

Bardola said the trailblazing tales had triggered much earnest hand-wringing from critics wondering whether it was "appropriate" or "dangerous" to introduce young readers to such complex themes.

He said it reminded him of the stir in the 1980s when gay characters started appearing in young adult books. "The debate is nearly identical. You can tell literary critics are unsure about these [transgender] themes.

"These books should be judged by their literary quality and children should be given a chance to decide if they want to read these stories."

Billions wasted on teen stereotype prevention programmes: study

Gender stereotypes are firmly rooted in today's youth by age 10, according to a global study that warns such beliefs can raise the risk of ...
Lifestyle
26 days ago

German literature critic Ralf Schweikert was sceptical: "If you want to talk about what it feels like to live in the wrong body, you are asking for a lot of self-reflection from youngsters."

For bookworms scouting for a more general take on the gender debate, there's no shortage of new titles out to smash the patriarchy, reflecting a wider cultural discussion about the traditional roles pushed upon boys and girls.

"There are increasingly books for very young readers out there that deliberately challenge these gender stereotypes," Schweikert said.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Princess with Afro is story for all children, says Arabella author

There are few books in which black children can identify with the heroes or heroines, so Dutch author Mylo Freeman decided to write - and illustrate ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

SA's Ugly Five are the stars of famous author's new children's book

Superstar children's author Julia Donaldson - of 'Gruffalo' fame - has written a new book inspired by a South African safari
Lifestyle
15 days ago

Most read

  1. 8 of South Africa's fastest-growing new elite suburbs Lifestyle
  2. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  3. Sex Talk | How to get what you want during sex Health & Sex
  4. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  5. Would you pay over R22-million for this vintage Merc? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema
X