Transgender teddy bears: kids's books tackle gender norms

From a transgender teddy bear to a fearless girl pirate, children's authors are tackling gender norms like never before, as the debate rages about what it means to be a boy or girl.

Stories with transgender lead characters in particular have broken one of the last "taboos" left in children's writing, said literary expert Nicola Bardola.

"Some are watching this trend nervously. These kinds of books still make critics uncomfortable."

One of the most headline-grabbing recent titles has been Introducing Tilly, a tender story about Thomas the teddy bear who tells a friend: "I've always known that I'm a girl teddy, not a boy teddy."

The picture book, aimed at children aged four and older, was written by Australian Jessica Walton who was inspired by her own father's transition to a woman.

Translated into German last year as Teddy Tilly, Bardola called the book "a phenomenon".