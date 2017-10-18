'Wonderland for potheads': town plans to cash in on dagga tourism

The company touts plans for hundreds of hotel rooms, mineral baths, a restaurant, a dinner theatre, a cannabis farm, a huge balloon to hoist visitors into the air and a "Green Express" - a passenger rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, with a dinner stop in Nipton.

"We want to turn Nipton into a desert wonderland for potheads and a distribution centre for marijuana-related products," said American Green's Stephen Shearin.

First off the company will focus on bottling cannabis-infused water and on producing marijuana edibles. The cultivation of cannabis is next in the 18-month, $2.5-million development time frame.

David Gwyther, chairman and president of American Green, said: "The cannabis revolution in the US has the power to completely revitalise communities in the same way gold did during the 19th century."