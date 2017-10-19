Pole dancing: the next official Olympic sport?

Pole dancing has been recognised by an international sports body and organisers hope they can take it all the way to the Olympic Games.

The International Pole Sports Federation (IPSF) was this month awarded observer status by the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) along with bodies representing armwrestling and dodgeball.

Observer status is designed as a first step towards full GAISF membership. Observers are assisted in areas such as becoming compliant with World Anti-Doping Agency rules and receiving the required recognition from National Olympic Committees.