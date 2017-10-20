3 Joburg Pride rules: a guide for the bipedal curious

Start airing your outfits and dusting off your rainbow flags; next weekend is Johannesburg Pride and it promises to be lit.

Like its cousins around the world, Johannesburg Pride will be a colourful celebration of the LGBTQ community.

It begins with a parade and culminates in one big, raucous party.

This year the parade will begin at the Gay Village on Melrose Boulevard.

If you find yourself consumed with doubt, but nonetheless intrigued, then it's best to bear these things in mind:

1. GET OVER YOURSELF

There's a good chance that you're not cat-nip to homosexuals and people of other sexual orientations. Everyone is there to have fun and be comfortable.

2. STAY IN YOUR LANE

You love to dress up and this is a chance to do just that. Get into the spirit of things but be respectful. Don't do the tacky Liberace outfit or put on a pair of Doc Martens and tell people that you're now dressed as a "butch" lesbian.

3. HAVE FUN!

By their nature Pride events are fun. They are a place where people of any and every persuasion can come together, let loose and wake up the next morning with a bag full of memories. So stop worrying about ridiculous things and go shake a leg.

• Johannesburg Pride takes place next Saturday. This year's theme is #respectdiversity. General access is free and VIP is R250. For tickets and more information visit johannesburgpride.co.za.