Entertainment
Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week
Here are some great events coming up in Durbs
Victoria Raw and her band take their neo-soul, jazz and pop-infused sound to the Sound Cafe, Ballito at 7pm tonight. Entry is R50. The Sound Cafe is at Warne House, 5 Garlicke Drive, Ballito.
Poetry Africa 2017 closes with its final show tomorrow at the BAT Centre, 45 Maritime Place, Durban, from 7pm. Admission is R120 at the door.
Cups floweth over at the Point Yacht Club Oktoberfest tomorrow from 2pm. Robsons Real Beer Brewery, Distillery 031 and KWV will provide the drinks, Don Seagreen the music. Entry is R30 per person. Visit pyc.co.za or contact Amanda on 031-301-4787.
The Bread, The Porridge and The Mix Masala provide escapist fun at the iZulu Theatre, Sibaya, tomorrow and Sunday. The comedy, dance and music fusion show was created by Melanie Kisten. Tickets R120, and show times are available through computicket.com.
Last Night of the Proms, presented by the British Cultural and Heritage Association, takes place in The Playhouse Opera Theatre at 3pm on Sunday. Tickets are R140 to R210 through computicket.com.
Catch the works of Handi Ntuli, Benjamin Jephta, Jaco Pistorious and Snarky Puppy at The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, Level 2, Shepstone Building at UKZN Howard College Campus on October 25 at 6pm. Entry is R70.
Durban has a new regular comedy joint to add to its collection with the launch of the Thursday Comedy Club at Lucky's Bar and Cafe, 507 Windermere Road, on October 26 at 8pm. Entry is R50 at the door.
Secure your tickets for a Night at the Museum: Halloween Edition before they sell out. The KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg is hosting the family-friendly event. Tickets are R20 per person through webtickets.co.za.
