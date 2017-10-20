Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Victoria Raw and her band take their neo-soul, jazz and pop-infused sound to the Sound Cafe, Ballito at 7pm tonight. Entry is R50. The Sound Cafe is at Warne House, 5 Garlicke Drive, Ballito.

Poetry Africa 2017 closes with its final show tomorrow at the BAT Centre, 45 Maritime Place, Durban, from 7pm. Admission is R120 at the door.

Cups floweth over at the Point Yacht Club Oktoberfest tomorrow from 2pm. Robsons Real Beer Brewery, Distillery 031 and KWV will provide the drinks, Don Seagreen the music. Entry is R30 per person. Visit pyc.co.za or contact Amanda on 031-301-4787.

The Bread, The Porridge and The Mix Masala provide escapist fun at the iZulu Theatre, Sibaya, tomorrow and Sunday. The comedy, dance and music fusion show was created by Melanie Kisten. Tickets R120, and show times are available through computicket.com.