FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

20 October 2017 - 10:24 By YOLISA MKELE
Catch Migos' Culture Tour at Montecasino this weekend.
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

MUSIC

Migos - Culture Tour

Catch one of the most influential hip-hop groups of a generation.

When: Until Wednesday, November 29, times vary

Where: Montecasino, R150-R500, computicket.com

LIFESTYLE

Absolut Pool Party

Enjoy summer with all the cool kids.

When: Saturday, October 21, 2pm

Where: The Sands, R100, webtickets.co.za

Words!

A multidisciplinary exhibition of words.

When: Until Sunday, October 22, 9am

Where: Nirox Sculpture Park, R320-R480, niroxwords.com

PERFORMANCE

Evita The Musical

A local adaptation of the popular show.

When: Until Wednesday, November 29, times vary

Where: Montecasino, R150-R500, computicket.com

