Entertainment
FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
20 October 2017 - 10:24
MUSIC
Migos - Culture Tour
Catch one of the most influential hip-hop groups of a generation.
When: Until Wednesday, November 29, times vary
Where: Montecasino, R150-R500, computicket.com
LIFESTYLE
Absolut Pool Party
Enjoy summer with all the cool kids.
When: Saturday, October 21, 2pm
Where: The Sands, R100, webtickets.co.za
Words!
A multidisciplinary exhibition of words.
When: Until Sunday, October 22, 9am
Where: Nirox Sculpture Park, R320-R480, niroxwords.com
PERFORMANCE
Evita The Musical
A local adaptation of the popular show.
When: Until Wednesday, November 29, times vary
Where: Montecasino, R150-R500, computicket.com
