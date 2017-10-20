'Lab Series 2': Awesome new Soundcloud compilation, features SA electronica

Premium streaming services like Deezer, Apple Music and Spotify are the way many music fans consume music, but I still get most of my new music from Soundcloud.

Granted, I was still making mix-tapes for my Walkman when friends were bumping to Bump on their Discmans, so it's not like I've been at the forefront of early adoption. Still, I'm a sucker for a free download and, over the years, I've followed a lot of solid musicians who often put out or share good music.

In this age of automated curation, your "personal" taste becomes a numbers game. With Soundcloud, you're at the mercy of the tastes of those you choose to follow.

Thankfully, I follow people with taste, which is how I found Sleepwalker Records' Lab Series 2 compilation. This eclectic collection of current South African electronica came up in my feed three times before I clicked play.

I've found that variations of techno and house are the perfect companion to wandering thoughts, though a few of the tracks could be the soundtrack of a night on the jol.

Sleepwalker Records has been around for a decade. Jimmy Chronic (James Cell) started the label in 2007. It went dormant for a while, but was brought back to life last year with Lab Series 1 and I've heard they're taking things a step further by opening up a physical record store.

Judging by both compilations, it's a good move. The current crop of South African experimental electronica producers don't lack talent, but finding meaningful spaces to showcase that work is a struggle.

Lab Series 2 features noteworthy up-and-comers and stalwarts of the scene, all deftly mixed together.

LISTEN | Lab series 2 is on Soundcloud