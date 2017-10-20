Level Up: App, podcast and game of the week

GAME - The Evil Within 2

Forget IT and all the other scary movies that promised to terrify you this year. Halloween is just around the corner and The Evil Within 2 has all your spine-tingling chills covered.

Bethesda's smash terror is even scarier than its predecessor thanks to the bevy of new twisted creatures and developments in lighting and music that will make you doubt whether detective Sebastian Castellanos has any hope of saving his daughter.

• Available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC

WATCH | The trailer for The Evil Within 2