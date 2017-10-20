Level Up: App, podcast and game of the week
Sylvia McKeown reviews 'Inscape: Guided Meditation', 'Las Culturistas' and 'The Evil Within 2'
GAME - The Evil Within 2
Forget IT and all the other scary movies that promised to terrify you this year. Halloween is just around the corner and The Evil Within 2 has all your spine-tingling chills covered.
Bethesda's smash terror is even scarier than its predecessor thanks to the bevy of new twisted creatures and developments in lighting and music that will make you doubt whether detective Sebastian Castellanos has any hope of saving his daughter.
• Available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC
WATCH | The trailer for The Evil Within 2
APP - Inscape: Guided Meditation
It's that time of year when you're counting down the days to a much-needed holiday. What you probably need is a moment to breathe or a device that will remind you to do that, and Inscape may be just what you're looking for.
The app builds a meditation routine for you around your needs and the time of day that suits you. Exercises include listening to pretty music while a woman with dulcet tones calmly tells you the benefits of intentionally breathing and sitting up straight while staring at pastel waves.
• Available on iOS.
PODCAST - Las Culturistas
On Las Culturistas, comedians turned "culture consultants" Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang interview a new comedian each week on their teal couch about culture and life in the way only two bitchy queer boys can.
They rip everything apart from the TV series Big Little Lies to all-you-can-eat lobster restaurants, but the podcast is best known for its segment called I Don't Think So, Honey! in which the boys and their guest are allowed to spend one full minute ranting about something that is ticking at their tacks (bothering them) about culture. The results are ridiculous and hilarious.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE