'Only the Brave' close to home for Jeff Bridges who's endured destructive wild fires

Off screen, the veteran actor deeply relates to his latest movie role after three fire-fuelled evacuation scares, losing a large part of his ranch to flames and having his home burn down

20 October 2017 - 09:38 By AFP
Jeff Bridges is no stranger to fire.
Image: Alberto E Rodriguez/AFP/Getty Images

There is a grim irony in the timing of Jeff Bridges' latest movie, the story of a firefighting crew that perished in one of the deadliest wildfires in US history.

When the veteran actor sat down with AFP in Beverly Hills to discuss Only the Brave, he could not have known California was about to suffer its own worst week for blazes, leaving at least 42 dead.

But it is a hazard never far from his mind, the 67-year-old Oscar-winner revealed, as he has been losing property to destructive infernos since the early 1990s.

"I lost my house to a fire in Malibu; it burned down. I was doing a movie called Blown Away and heard the news ... and, sure enough, it got my house," he said.

"And then my wife, Sue, has evacuated our house in Santa Barbara three times while I've been out making movies, all by herself. That's a huge thing, taking everything out. We lived right up next to all this brush and everything's very crisp now."

Bridges also lost 160 hectares of his ranch in Montana to a fire around five years ago, and even found himself fighting to save a friend's property, armed with a shovel, in another fire a decade or so earlier.

"With this climate change, things are getting crispier and crispier. We're going to be seeing more fires, I think, and thank God we've got these guys whose job and passion is to fight them," he said.

WATCH | The trailer for Only the Brave

Only the Brave tells the real-life story of a group of such men, sent out on a blistering June morning in Arizona in 2013 to battle a ferocious blaze threatening the town of Yarnell.

By the end of the day, all but one of the 20-man Granite Mountain Hotshots elite firefighting squad were dead.

It was the largest loss of life among US firefighters since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, and the deadliest US wildfire in more than 20 years.  

