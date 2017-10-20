Lifestyle

Album Review

Quick-witted lyrics deliver Rapsody's new, absolutely relatable album

The hip-hopper's album, 'Laila's Wisdom' features A-List rappers

Yolisa Mkele Columnist
20 October 2017 - 17:03
Ayesha Curry is one of the new faces that CoverGirl has picked for their latest campaign.
Ayesha Curry is one of the new faces that CoverGirl has picked for their latest campaign.
Image: Supplied

Fans of a bygone era in hip-hop who delight in complaining about how lyricism and artistry have vanished from the art form should listen to Rapsody's debut album, Laila's Wisdom, immediately.

As a hand-picked protégé of famed producer 9th Wonder, the burden of expectation on Rapsody's shoulders has been heavy and with Laila's Wisdom she's proved herself to be Atlas.

Even if the album did not feature guest verses from Black Thought, Kendrick Lamar, Busta Rhymes and Anderson Paak, it would still be an emphatic nod to the idea that one can merge style and substance without being preachy.

What's apparent from the first song is that Rapsody can rap her ass off. Hip-hop often likes to bracket rappers by gender and tell us that "so-and-so is great for a female rapper", but Rapsody is a great rapper. Period.

One imagines that her verses on the second track, Power, featuring Kendrick Lamar and Lance Skiiiwalker, had Lamar (arguably the world's best currently active rapper) sweating as he penned his own.

LISTEN | To Power by Rapsody, featuring Kendrick Lamar & Lance Skiiiwalker

The album's subject matter also covers everything from life as a black woman in the US to the tentative first days of a relationship in a way few can do without sounding pretentious.

Combine this with 9th Wonder's delicious production and it's not hard to see how Laila's Wisdom could easily be a contender for album of the year.

 'Laila's Wisdom' is available on all streaming services

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Daniel Caesar's sensuous debut album is a must for your bedroom playlist

Contrary to popular belief not all music released in summer needs to be something for the dancefloor.
Lifestyle
13 days ago

'Aromanticism': Moses Sumney's album is a melancholic masterpiece

Every now and then an emotional album comes along that's dangerous to listen to at night. This is one of those albums.
Lifestyle
21 days ago

Listen or boycott: Xxxtentacion's album '17' presents a moral dilemma

What happens when a scumbag releases incredible music?
Lifestyle
28 days ago

Most read

  1. Joburg gets its first dagga coffee shop Lifestyle
  2. 8 of South Africa's fastest-growing new elite suburbs Lifestyle
  3. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  4. Bonang, Minnie - celebs are lovin' bobs. Here's how to steal their style Fashion & Beauty
  5. Where to find South Africa's R20-million homes Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Rapsody - Power (Feat. Kendrick Lamar & Lance SkIIIWalker)
[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
X