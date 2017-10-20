Series Review: Netflix's 'The Expanse' is a future in 50 shades of neo-noir

The future's looking a bit bleak. In just two years, the dystopia of Ridley Scott's Blade Runner will be with us and, three decades later, more of same in Denis Villeneuve's extraordinary sequel Blade Runner: 2049.

And things don't get much better some two centuries later, which is when the action unfolds in the meaty, adult neo-noir science fiction series The Expanse, now streaming on Netflix.

Based on the hit book series by James SA Corey, it was criminally under-watched when it debuted two years ago. In fact, it only came to my attention when Netflix began streaming the second season earlier this month, but catching up has been a blast.