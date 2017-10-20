Something Afrikan events showcase Durb's freshest artistic talent

Music and culture have been shamelessly appropriated by branding - a way to deliver a visual message about a product to those seeking identity through aspirational stuff.

Energy and creativity - the hallmarks of being young - are being stifled. Promoters and venue owners are driven by chasing bar sales.

The music suffers and, ultimately, so does the culture around it. There is little place for anything original, edgy and raw.

Something Afrikan attempts to challenge this status quo by providing a monthly platform for developing underground performance culture and artistic expression in Durban.