Now you can have a say in the plot of your fave TV show
A growing number of series are amping up audience engagement by giving fans the chance to determine the fate of fictional characters
Cliffhanger endings that have television audiences left holding their breath for the next episode might never be the same again.
A new generation of social-media-driven dramas is giving viewers the power to decide whether their favourite characters live or die.
In If I Were You, a huge new hit show in Spain, viewers vote on Facebook at the end of each open-ended 10-minute episode on the next turn in the teen story.
They are given the choice of two scenarios, with scriptwriters taking up the one with the most likes.
Producers cast an Instagram star as the lead character of the series, which "advances a concept of audience interaction pioneered by the New Zealand show Reservoir Hill", said Virginia Mouseler of research group The Wit.
That ground-breaking show won a Digital Emmy in 2010 by driving the plot of its Twilight-meets-Twin Peaks storyline with suggestions sent in by text.
Norwegian TV show Where is Thea?, in which a young woman searches for her missing friend, has become a smash in Scandinavia by crossing drama's usual boundaries.
It has in-character posts updating fans on her search.
"They have gone viral and it's impressive," Mouseler told the MIPCOM conference in Cannes on the French Riviera.
Facebook has announced that it would be showing an English version of another social network-savy Nordic hit, Skam (Shame), on its new video platform, Watch.
Simon Fuller, the man behind the Spice Girls and the Pop Idol franchise, is working on an international version of the show in which the lives of a group of teenagers are continually updated on Twitter and Instagram.
The series has already become a social media phenomenon, blurring the lines between fiction and reality, with fans interacting with the stars online.
Facebook's creative strategy chief, Ricky van Veen, told reporters at MIPCOM that Skam was "the perfect show for Facebook and for Watch", which launched in the US last month.
He said the plan was to expand Skam into other languages as the Silicon Valley giant starts making its own shows in a bid to rival Amazon and Apple.
It has already put its toe in the water with Make or Break Up, in which couples in crisis ask Facebook users whether they should stay together.
But for the moment it is traditional broadcasters who are leading the line.
In the new Portuguese series Amnesia - one of a wave of high-end dramas that turn on the condition - a young blogger called Joana is accused of murdering her boyfriend while he slept. But she cannot remember what she did.
Viewers can investigate the murder themselves, or speculate on her innocence or guilt through her social media threads and those of her dead lover.
South Korea, whose dramas top the ratings well beyond Asia, has not been slow to tap into the social media trend. It has teased elements of its latest K-TV blockbuster, While You Were Sleeping, to fans of its fantasy-tinged fare worldwide.
US audiences are the latest to fall for Korean series' soft-edged appeal, with a remake of The Good Doctor, which is about an awkward young surgeon with autism and almost perfect recall, becoming the No1 show in the US for ABC.
Former NBC veteran Lauren Anderson, who now also works for the firm, told delegates in Cannes that the smartphone social media trend is a boon for producers and writers trying to reach "kids who live through their cellphones".
• This article was originally published in The Times.
