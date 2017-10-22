Now you can have a say in the plot of your fave TV show

Cliffhanger endings that have television audiences left holding their breath for the next episode might never be the same again.

A new generation of social-media-driven dramas is giving viewers the power to decide whether their favourite characters live or die.

In If I Were You, a huge new hit show in Spain, viewers vote on Facebook at the end of each open-ended 10-minute episode on the next turn in the teen story.

They are given the choice of two scenarios, with scriptwriters taking up the one with the most likes.

Producers cast an Instagram star as the lead character of the series, which "advances a concept of audience interaction pioneered by the New Zealand show Reservoir Hill", said Virginia Mouseler of research group The Wit.