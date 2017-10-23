Got R5m? Now's your last chance to buy a new Merc G-Wagon

When it hasn't been celebrating the 50th anniversary of its tuning arm, AMG, Mercedes has spent most of 2017 reminding car connoisseurs of the G Class, its iconic status among the SUV fraternity and the fact that after 38 years of continuous production, the car is finally being phased out.

These nods and nudges towards the car's status and age and the fact that this year is the last year that you'll be able to add one to your car collection have come in the form of numerous special and limited editions from the designo manufaktur Edition, the G 63 AMG and G 65 AMG Exclusive Editions right up to the jaw-dropping Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet four-door convertible model, complete with portal axles and $500,000 (R6.8-million) price tag.

And now, with the latest limited edition, the Mercedes-AMG G 65 Final Edition, Mercedes is finally closing the book on the G Class and will be starting a new SUV chapter in 2018.