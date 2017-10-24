How poetry sets corporate workers in motion

What value could a hard-nosed corporation possibly get from a poet? And what would a poet want from a room full of business people?

Poet-philosopher David Whyte has gained an enthusiastic following, not just in the literary world, but in organisations.

The way he sees and frames the world, his wisdom and humour, resonates with the human experience of life, and of work.

He is as at home in the boardroom as he is on the TED stage. Or, as is the case today, at a table in the garden at Vuleka School, where the sound of marimba practice mingles with the honking of the Randburg taxi rank.

Whyte is in South Africa for events in Cape Town and Johannesburg, including a fundraiser for Vuleka.

As well as sharing his poetry and thoughts, he will be working with companies, as he has done around the world for 30 years. It's an unlikely pairing. Coming from "a long line of rebels and the dispossessed", he was at first resistant to working with corporations. "But I found very quickly that not only did I not have to compromise my work, but that people in organisations were desperate for a deeper, broader context to their lives."

The ideas that interest Whyte as a poet - conversation and connection, vulnerability, courage, the cyclical nature of life - have found resonance with organisations. Central to Whyte's work is the idea of the conversational nature of reality, that we are in constant conversation with each other and with ourselves.