Marlene Steyn is proving to be an artist worth watching

Cape Town painter and sculptor Marlene Steyn is rapidly ticking off the boxes that define early artistic success.

Last week the artist, whose work is characterised by her idiosyncratic love affair with the human figure, launched Knot I: I Knot in Johannesburg.

Steyn's new solo exhibition presents large paintings - tropical psycho-surrealist evocations of leisure - juxtaposed with ceramic sculptures portraying women in various athletic poses.

A week before the opening, art dealer Baylon Sandri successfully exhibited examples of Steyn's new work on SMAC's booth at 1:54, a contemporary African art fair in London.

Steyn's work is also included in All Things Being Equal ., the centrepiece exhibition at Cape Town's Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa. Three paintings and a painted bronze sculpture depicting an arching, hollowed-out female form, are in that show.